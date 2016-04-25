Exec Chef Jeremy Pacheco of Lon's at the Hermosa is focusing on sustainability to create pork 10+ ways. It's his 'no pork left behind' strategy to use every portion of an entire pig per week, partnering with AZ Fine Swine. It's something no other chef in the state is doing. He's also featuring new pork dishes throughout the lunch, brunch and dinner menus. This sausage biscuit recipe is one of his new offerings on his new menu.

RECIPE: LON's House-Made Mangalitsa Sausage Biscuit & Egg Sandwich

With chipotle aioli, AZ pepper jack cheese and roasted potatoes

BISCUITS:

8 Cup AP Flour

2.5 T. Baking Powder

2 t. Baking Soda

2 t. Sugar

1# Lard Frozen and cubed

7 Cup Buttermilk

2 t. Salt

1. Mix all dry ingredients.

2. Add lard and mix.

3. Add buttermilk and mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Do not over mix.

4. Cut to desired size with ring mold, place on baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. Bake at 325 degrees for 10-12 minutes

SANDWICH:

2 each 2 oz. Breakfast Sausage Patties

2 each Eggs

2 each Biscuits from above

2 each Slices, AZ Cheese Company, Pepperjack Cheese

2 oz. Chipotle Aioli

1. In a nonstick pan sear sausage patties on each side until cooked through about 3 minutes on each side.

2. In a separate nonstick pan with place two ring molds the size of your biscuits in the pan. Spray inside of rings and pan with nonstick spray.

3. Crack one egg in each mold, break the yolk and lightly mix the eggs. Cook eggs in molds until they are set up. Remove ring and flip.

4. Cut biscuit in half, on the bottom of biscuits place one ounce of chipotle aioli, top with sausage, egg and pepperjack cheese.