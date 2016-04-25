Chef Dad's Pizza Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. Box of Macaroni Noodles (or penne or rigatoni)

1 Jar of Marinara (your favorite brand)

1 lb. Ground Beef

1 lb. (16 oz.) Shredded Mozzarella (divided)

1/3 Cup Sliced Pepperoni

1 Tbsp. Dried Oregano Flakes

Salt & Pepper

COOKING:

1) Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2) Cook and chop your ground beef with ½ tsp. of both salt & pepper over a medium high heat. When fully cooked, drain excess fat and set aside.

3) Cook your pasta per box instructions then put in an extra-large bowl. Add your meat, marinara & ½ of your cheese. Mix well together. If you want a little kick, add 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes.

4) Pour mixture into a 9 x 13 casserole dish then top off with the rest of your cheese. Sprinkle your oregano flakes over the cheese then finally spread out the pepperoni. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the top is golden brown then serve.

This recipe feeds at least 8 people.

Cook's Notes: This casserole can be made in advance if covered and put in the fridge for up to two days prior. But when baking a cold casserole, change the cooking temp to 325 and the cooking time to 45 minutes.

Chef Dad

