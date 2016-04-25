Update: Painting with a Purpose

There's quite a bit of painting going on at Bob and Terri Gehrke's Glendale home, a project they say they never thought would get done.

"We knew when we came into the house we'd have some work to do, that was just one of the things we knew we'd have to do is paint the outside of the house," Terri Gehrke said.

When Terri and her husband talked to 3 On Your Side in our first report, they explained how they gave an unlicensed contractor $950 as a down payment to start a $1,900 painting job. But the painter, they say, kept all the money after power washing the house and never painted a thing.

[READ MORE: Glendale homeowners 'painted into a corner']

"My mother and my sister saw the story you did on Channel 3," Mike Young said.

Young and his sister April Bennett own a licensed company called Kutless Painting.

After seeing that 3 On Your Side report on how the Gehrkes were ripped off, the brother-sister team decided to step up and take action by having Kutless Painting paint the Gehrkes' home for free, and that's exactly what they did.

"They're nice people. They're really good people, and they're doing a great job," Gehrke added.

The Gehkres say they can't believe it, and they wondered if they would ever trust another painting company again. That answer, they say, has been answered and say they love the color of the newly painted home.

"It’s gray kind of matching the roof, it's dark gray highlights and then a lighter gray for the house," Gehrke said.

As for Mike and April, they say they just wanted to make things right for a family they've never even met but felt like they knew when they saw them on 3 On Your Side.

"It seems like sometimes you see a lot of people getting taken advantage of a lot and you really don't have the opportunity to help out, but when you can help out, I think you should and this was our opportunity to help out," Young said.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.