Friday, April 22

Goodwill of Central Arizona has one of the state's largest recycling operations. Located in South Phoenix, Goodwill has a 200,000 square foot Retail Operation Center (ROC) that serves as the nonprofits sorting and clearance of merchandise center. Shoppers can visit the ROC and purchase goods by the pound. It would be a great place to do a live shot on Earth Day to talk about the importance of recycling, reusing and re-purposing!

Goodwill knows the power that donations can have on people and the planet. For 110 years, Goodwill has been a pioneer of the "reduce, reuse, repurpose" practice. With 70+ locations, donating and shopping at Goodwill means you're fighting unemployment and promoting a sustainable environment. Each year, Goodwill of Central Arizona diverts millions of pounds of material from going directly into Arizona landfills.

Kid's Closet Connection: Semi-annual Children's Event returns to Scottsdale!

Kid's Closet Connection is a community event which helps families stretch their budget, while allowing them to purchase high-quality children's items. Our GIANT events are held one week in the spring and one week in the fall with our specialty being gently used children's clothing, baby furniture, toys, and equipment. We love anything that is cute and in season! Shoppers will find great deals on brands like Gap, Gymboree, Ralph Lauren, Hanna Andersson, Baby LuLu, Baby Nay, Mimi Maternity, and more! We have been staging these events in the valley since spring, 2010 and this is our thirteenth event in Scottsdale. Our event last season each featured over 200 families with close to 40,000 items!

The upcoming spring sale is April 21-23, 10am-7pm (we close at 3pm on Saturday - our half price day.) We also have several pre-sales for consignors, volunteers and first-time, military and foster moms on Wednesday, April 20th from 3-8PM.

The sale is in the big tent at West World, 16601 N Pima, Scottsdale, 85260.

In addition to saving money, Kid's Closet Connection is also about recycling. Most participating parents sell their outgrown stuff and then use the funds to trade-up to the next size. We provide the facilities and staff to run the sale while consignors make 65-percent of the profit from the items they sell, without working the sale. What can you buy at the sale? Anything and everything kid-related including gently-used children and teen clothing; strollers; car seats; baby equipment; kid's furniture; toys; outdoor play equipment; exer-saucers; books; DVDs; computer software and educational items for children. The sale is organized with a state-of-the-art tagging and scanning system to make check-out easy.

After the sale the sale many unsold items are donated to our sponsoring charity - New Life Pregnancy Center and Rio Vista Center. These items end up directly in the hands of those most in need of children clothing, baby equipment and nursery items.

Admission is free and children are welcome to attend with their parents. Sale hours for the first two days of the public sale is 10am to 7pm. Most remaining items are marked down 50% for the last day of the sale where sale hours are 8am to 3pm. We accept cash and all major credit cards.

For more information about the sale, go to: www.kidscloset.biz/scottsdale.

Lucidi Distillery Fire Station 1

Lucidi Distilling Co. is located in the Old Town Peoria Entertainment District and is housed at the Historic Fire Station No. 1. Originally constructed in 1920 as Peoria's first movie theater, the building later became our first fire station in 1954. Operating as a fire station until 2006, this historic building has housed many of our city's vital first responders over the years. That character and attitude is still found within the original brick and concrete walls. In an effort to show our appreciation, and more importantly to honor our past, the name on the building remains: "FIRE STATION NO. 1".

Lucidi Distilling Co. makes daily mash runs using state of the art equipment, along with its hybrid batch still. At 330 gallons capacity, running one shift per day, we can easily make up to 120,000 bottles of spirits per year. We are crafting (and in some cases import) 22 batch flavors of vodka and moonshine, along with 3 types of gin, 2 whiskeys, bourbon, tequila, rum and other miscellaneous specialty spirits. We have scheduled tours 3 days a week, and would love to show you just how much care goes into each and every bottle. Generous samplings and cocktails are included of course.

The Lucidi Distillery Fire Station 1 is located at 8307 W. Washington St. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.lucididistilling.com or call 623-299-8779.

Socially Responsible Investing

Millennials are always looking to support of cause-related businesses and it's a trend that's driving industries of all types. (Think TOM's shoes, etc.) Simply put, folks are saying: "I want my dollars to mean something." This month's Green Living magazine's Earth Day issue reports on the NEW trend: "Socially Responsible Investing" and the 30-year-old local millennial who's leading the way, financial expert James Wennlund. Together, Amanda and James share their joint picks for 5 local / national "green" business that viewers can feel great about spending their dollars because the businesses give back!

"Socially responsible investing" is more than just a catchphrase it’s a movement set to take the financial investment marketplace by storm. And one local financial advisor is leading the charge at the local level by assisting clients in creating investment strategies that not only spur profits, but encourage social change at the same time.

"It's more than investing, it's about your personal values," said James Wennlund of Wennlund Wealth Management of Raymond James, of his new investment service set to launch Earth Day, Friday, April 22, 2016. "A new generation of investors wants to see more than just financial return on investment -- they want to see change."

Event: Sustainability-Driven Investing Seminar + Tour

Location: Desert Botanical Gardens, Papago Park, at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix

Dates and Times: Earth Day, April 22nd 2016 at 5:00 PM.

Contact: Please contact Christi Provost at 480-377-2015 or e-mail james.wennlund@raymondjames.com to make your reservation.

Guests will get an up-close-and-personal look at how sustainable investing has impacted the Desert Botanical Gardens, and they'll view saguaros, agave, mesquite and prickly pear cacti and other native plants while learning how to use them for food, tools and shelter. James will then offer an overview of sustainable investing before leading a discussion about how sustainable investing offers not just tax benefits and financial returns, but altruistic rewards, as well.



"When done right, investing can be for the betterment of not just an individual, but for the good of the entire community," Wennlund said. "We work with each client to find out what it is they value and what type of changes they'd like to see, and we then help them direct their investments in such a manner that they'll help those social changes come to fruition as well as achieving their own personal financial goals."



Future informational events will be held monthly at revolving locations (think public art venues, community volunteer organizations, etc.) across the metro area. For more on Wennlund Wealth Management or for more about making sustainable, socially responsible investments, visit www.wennlundwealth.com.

T-Rex at Phoenix Zoo

Kids can play with and touch a Baby T-Rex at the Phoenix Zoo this weekend, but visits us first in-studio. It's for a fun event to promote Earth Day at the Zoo. T-rex is here to encourage guests to get hands-on with fun, earth-friendly activities that will help save our environment and all of its creatures from extinction. Make an impact by learning to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle! T-rex Raja is an animatronic, mechanical suit worn by a person.

What's Fresh Food Truck

On this Earth Day, we're trying to keep it local and fresh, hanging out with the fabulous duo from "What's Fresh" food truck. "What's Fresh" is a food truck specializing in using fresh, local ingredients, owned by Chef Warren Smith and his wife Bonnie. They started the business one year ago, and do everything they can to buy local, fresh ingredients. For instance, their pickles come from Misses Kline's, they buy their bread from a local bakery in Sun City, they get their wraps from Lolo's Wraps, their tomatoes come from Abbie Lee Farms, etc.

