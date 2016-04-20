Gina Salazar is the Co-Host of "Your Life Arizona and joined 3TV and CBS 5 in March 2014 as host of "Better Arizona".

Gina has been interviewing Valley newsmakers and sports figures for nearly 20 years.

She moved to Phoenix is 1996 to work for Fox 10 as a reporter. Notable interviews include President George W. Bush, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Rosie O’Donnell.

Gina has hosted television shows for every major sports team in Arizona including the Emmy Award-nominated Maximum Cardinals Show. Gina also took viewers on a tour of some of the Valley’s most exclusive homes while hosting Phoenix’s Best New Homes. Some of her other clients have included Suave, Taco Bell, Montgomery Wards, TriWest and Pepsi.

Before launching her career in front of the camera, Gina worked her way up from receptionist and intern to sales assistant at KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. Her first on-air jobs took her to Texas where she worked as a reporter at KMAC in Lubbock and KABB in San Antonio.

Gina is passionate about helping others. A mother of twins, she served on the board of Paradise Valley Mothers of Multiples for eight years, three as president, and was a national worker for Multiples of America for four years while serving as chairwoman of a weeklong national convention for 200 women and their families.

She currently serves on the Women on Influence panel for MASK (Mothers Awareness on School-age Kids) and is PTO vice president at her children’s school.

Gina is a UCLA alumna. She resides in Scottsdale with her husband John Hook, their twin boys and daughter.

