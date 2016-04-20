Jaime's Local Love: Joe's Midnight Run

Hi friends,

I love a good revitalization story. And that's what we have at Joe's Midnight Run!

The former Joe's Drive-In Liquor store, born in the 1960s, is re-imagined as the new Joe's Midnight Run.

It sits at 7th Street and Bethany Home near Culinary Dropout and the new Herb Box.

The new space is described as a music-centric restaurant & lounge.

Joe's pairs a signature all-wood-fired menu with a selection of craft beer, spirits & wine on tap.

The owner, Rick Cordova, calls Joe's Midnight Run his first and only restaurant. He says he's a construction guy. He was building what will be a restaurant venue next door when he bought the Joe's space for more parking.

But once he made his way into the small old liquor store, he just couldn't bulldoze the property. Instead, he built it out with beautiful brick, now lined with phrases from music lyrics, a huge patio, and open kitchen.

Some dishes to try? How about the Notorious burger - inspired by rapper Notorious B-I-G It is a massive burger featuring beef, braised pork, cheese, and chicharrones.

The "shorties" are the small plates. Rick tells me the menu will take you on a trip on around the world. Small plates are inspired by dishes you'll find in France, Korea, Belgium and Italy. Rick recommends the grilled pulpo - that's octopus! He says it's his favorite dish on the menu.

Joe's Midnight Run is firing up food weekdays at 11 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for weekend brunch, and always serves a full menu daily until 2 a.m.

The restaurant features music from the 80s, 90s and 40s. When I say 40's, I'm not talking about music, but rather 40 oz. beers you'll be served in a brown paper bag.

Joe's Midnight Run just opened last week. Go in and see a piece of Phoenix history revitalized and serving new purpose in the Valley of the Sun.

Joe's Midnight Run

6101 N. 7th St., Phoenix;

480-459-4467

Web: joesmidnightrun.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoesMidnightRun/

Twitter: @joesmidnightrun

