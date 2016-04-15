Another must-see during your expedition of Grand Canyon is the Tusayan Museum and Ruin. This ancient pueblo, right off route 64, was discovered and excavated in 1930. And, it dates back some-800 years.

"An easier way for us to connect to Grand Canyon is through the people who were here," says Ranger Emily Davis of the Grand Canyon National Park Service. Imagine life at the foot of the rim. This was home to a tribe of 15 to 20 people, and their lives, at one time, flourished. This area really makes you wonder, says Ranger Emily. "Take a step back in time, and think about what it might have been like to live here back then," she adds.

The Anasazi have long been shrouded by intrigue and mystery, making sites like this one popular with tourists. Legend has it that these ancient people just disappeared without a trace. "When people come to Grand Canyon, they have a hard time wrapping their head around the geology, and the vast amount of history," says Ranger Emily.

This ruin is just one example of the more than 4-thousand archaeological sites recorded within the park. And, exploring this short trail, just might help keep our modern day life in perspective.

