Grand Canyon Railway Journey from Williams to Grand Canyon

Since 1901, the Grand Canyon Railway has been chugging its way from Williams to one of the most scenic locations on Earth. But, taking the train to the Grand Canyon is not just about transportation. This two-hour 15 minute ride is all about the journey, one that will transport you to another time.

"We start out with a Western shoot out in the morning where you get to know the gang and the Marshall," says Bruce Brossman of Xanterra, the company who operates the railway. "In every train car you'll have a Western entertainer, and it might be an accordion player, a fiddle player, or a banjo player."

During the busy season the train departs twice a day, with as many as 12-hundred passengers. Kids tend to enjoy the observation dome, while parents can relax and enjoy the landscape of the high country, and leave the stress of driving behind. As concessions are served, visitors will also experience a good ole' fashion train robbery. "It's just an interpretive, educational and fun way to connect to the family," says Brossman.

Once you arrive at your destination, on the Rim Trail at the Village, you'll have three-and-a-half hours to explore the canyon before your return trip back to Williams. For this round trip, plan for eight hours. It'll be an all-day experience of views, luxury and family fun.

