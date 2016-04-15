Skywalk Gets a Spring Cleaning

Some of the most impressive views of the Grand Canyon are about 4 hours to the west of the South Rim. We're talking about Skywalk, which is on the Hualapai Indian Reservation. If the glass bottom floor doesn't scare you, from this vantage point, you'll be 4,000 feet above the canyon. Grand Canyon West shared some of the most amazing aerial footage with us, and as you can see, the views are spectacular.

An interesting side note, Skywalk will be getting a Spring cleaning beginning this week, Monday, April 18, 2016. Video shared by Abseilon USA, a Valley company based at Deer Valley Airport, shows their rope team rappelling into the canyon. The last time they cleaned the glass bottom walk-way in 2014, this video went viral, and these guys became media-sensations. Abseilon's rope team will also pick up trash blown into the canyon.

While the guys dangle by ropes and hoist themselves under the glass, tourists will still be able to walk out on the glass platform. Abseilon says, for visitors, it's a thrill of a lifetime to look down and see a person suspended by two ropes underneath your feet. This rare moment also makes for a great photo-opp as these guys love to photo-bomb guests of the Skywalk. Expect to see these brave and specially trained group at the Skywalk beginning at 6am Monday, April 18, through Tuesday, April 19, 2016.



