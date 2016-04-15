Desert View Historic Watchtower

A scenic 45-minute drive along route-64, takes you to the historic Desert View Watchtower, a beacon to the east of Grand Canyon. "The views from the watchtower, I think, are some of the best views in Grand Canyon," says Ranger Emily Davis of the Grand Canyon National Park Service. That's because at this vantage point, you'll have a birds-eye view from the small windows inside to the expansive observation deck outside.



The panoramic picture-perfect landscape also includes sights of water cutting through the canyon floor. "And then to be another 70 feet up, another 4-stories up, it can't get any better, you have a 360-degree view of the whole area," says Ranger Emily. With each step up the circular staircase, visitors experience what it might feel like to be inside an ancient native dwelling.

The watchtower is a re-creation that was built in 1932 by architect Mary Colter. It's cave-like and mystical. "When Mary Colter designed the watchtower, she wanted it to be reminiscent of a pueblo structure you might find in the Southwest." It includes murals and Anasazi-inspired artwork. You'll see hundreds of copies of petroglyphs depicting Hopi mythology that'll take you back 2,000 years. And if that doesn't take your breath away, the view most certainly will. "It's absolutely worth it, says Ranger Emily. "Grand canyon is more than just what we see here, Desert View Watchtower is not to be missed."

