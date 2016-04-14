Skydive the Grand Canyon

Right now, Paragon is the only company to receive approval to skydive at the canyon. (Source: Paragon Skydive)

For the first time, you can skydive at the Grand Canyon.

At the Grand Canyon Airport, a company called Paragon is offering tandem skydiving packages for thrill-seekers.

The company shared Go-Pro video of a recent jump with us, and it's absolutely spectacular.

Right now, Paragon is the only company to receive approval to skydive at the canyon, but there are restrictions. You don't actually jump into the canyon, but you get pretty close to the South Rim.

Paragon says this is the second-highest skydive in the world, right behind Everest.

The cost of a jump is about $300.

