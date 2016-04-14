Flintstones Bedrock City is about 30 features a theme park, a campground and all kinds of activities for the little ones. It's about 30 miles from the South Rim. (Source: mlhradio via Flickr)

On your way up to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, you'll drive right past a curious sight, Flinstones Bedrock City. If you have little ones, this theme park is worth a stop.

"It's a lot of fun," manager Helen West said.

This landmark property has been a family business since the '70s, offering tourists a gift shop, a convenience store and a restaurant, while offering kids a place to play. Admission is $5.

"There's a movie theatre that plays in April," West said. "We have a small train ride, and kids can just play, run and have fun."

With cartoons playing in the summer and a dinosaur slide, it's no wonder Bedrock City's busy season starts now.

Linda Speckles and her late husband, both fans of the cartoon "The Flinstones," built the property. It has now been in operation for some 40 years.

Flintstones Bedrock City is 30 acres and comes complete with an RV park. It's just 30 miles from the South Rim.

In 2008, Speckles put her unique business and fan favorite up for sale. Her asking price? $2 million. No takers so far

