Valley family treasure finally returned

A Valley grandmother ran into some trouble when trying to create a family heirloom (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

For Marilyn Sliepka, family means everything. Particularly her grand kids.

“I have three yeah, it is a beautiful experience. You get to give all the love and when there's issues in the home, you get to walk away,” Sliepka said.

Sliepka wanted to preserve family memories in something that could be handed down through the generations.

So, she thought hand painted and needle point threaded stockings just might be perfect.

“On each stocking I put things that go back generations, so there's things from great grandparents on them, memorabilia all on the stocking so that they have something for the rest of their lives,” Sliepka said.

And for her first granddaughter, she made a beautiful needlepoint stocking.

“It's such a magical time and I want the kids to have something they'll remember me by,” Sliepka said.

But that stocking took two long years to complete so when her second grandchild came and she started another stocking, she looked for professional help from a place called Old Town Needlework and Framing run by a woman named Janice Doxey.

Marilyn gave the company $350 to plus $800 in material to complete the project which was supposed be finished before last Christmas. But it's been more than a year and Marilyn says she's getting excuses, not a stocking.

“I even said to her I don't even care if you didn't finish it, I just want it back 'cause I know I can finish it and I don't want to lose all the work I've put into it,” Sliepka said.

Doxey didn't want to speak to 3 On Your Side on camera but acknowledged she had some employee problems that contributed to Marilyn’s stocking not being finished.

Even after she told 3 On Your Side that her company would complete it, although he did some work, she never did actually complete it.

Still, 3 On Your Side facilitated in getting Old Town Needlework and Framing to return the unfinished project and Sliepka is grateful for that.

“I’m feeling much better because at least I have it. I never thought she would give it back to me,” Sliepka said.

