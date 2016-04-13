Widow finally gets insurance check

Despite having the letter from Marriott as proof of coverage, she's been unable to cash in on the policy. (Source: 3TV)

Marilyn Munkachy and her husband, Richard, were married for 65 years. They traveled the world and raised a family.

"I got a wonderful check from MetLife, and it's in the amount of $5,072.95," she said. (Source: 3TV)

After fighting for nearly three years, Marilyn Munkachy finally received a check for her husband's life insurance policy. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley widow trying to cash in on a small life insurance policy finally got some good news.

"This a file of all the contacts that I made trying to find this insurance money," Marilyn Munkachy said as she showed us the folder. She has been battling a life insurance claim for nearly three years.

"It seemed like unfinished business to me," she said.

After Munkachy's husband, Richard, died in 2013, she submitted paperwork to claim a small $5,000 life insurance policy that he had.

With 3 On Your Side's help, she finally received check plus interest.

It's been a long, frustrating battle for Munkachy.

3 On Your Side shared her story in early March. She explained how she was getting the runaround when it came to that $5,000 policy. She even had a letter from her husband's former employer as proof that she was the beneficiary.

"Well, my husband always told me there's an envelope in the safety box from Marriott Corporation that says I have a $5,000 life insurance policy," she told 3 On Your Side.

Despite having all the documentation she needed, Munkachy was getting nowhere; the claim kept being denied.

3 On Your Side got involved and discovered a change in her late husband's former employer that threw things out of whack

In an email to 3 On Your Side, a Marriott spokesman wrote, "The division Ms. Munkachy's husband used to work for is no longer part of Marriott, but now called Sodexo."

Once 3 On Your Side contacted Sodexo, things started to progress. The company immediately processed that check from its insurance carrier, MetLife.

"I’m so grateful to you," Munkachy said. "I think everyone at the station has been wonderful."

Munkachy and her husband were married for 65 years, and after the fight she and 3 On Your Side put up to get that money, she says he would have been proud.

"It's a mission completed," Munkachy said, a lovely smile on her face. "And it's more than the money. It's a person's right, and I think my husband would've wanted me to pursue it because it was a perk that they gave him when he retired."

