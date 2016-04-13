Jaime's Local Love: Haven Burgers

Fried zucchini, onion rings, and, of course, french fries are on the menu here. (Source: 3TV)

Hi friends!

You like an awesome burger? I do, too. And so does Antonio Xanthoudakis.

He is the owner of Haven Burgers at Hobson and Main Street in Mesa. The diner sits right near Pioneer Park and offers up California-style charbroil burgers and pastrami.

Xanthoudakis moved to Arizona from L.A. almost 10 years ago. He was working odd jobs wondering how he would make a nice living for his family, and that's when the family decided to work together.

Xanthoudakis, his wife and his brother-in-law (the grill master), brother and mother opened Haven Burgers five years ago.

Xanthoudakis' parents owned five restaurants in Southern California and knew how to run a small business. And so far, the restaurant business suits Xanthoudakis well, too.

And it certainly serves his customers! Haven Burgers serves a charbroiled burger with Thousand Island-style dressing that melts in your mouth.

The eatery hangs its hat on its pastrami, and wow, is it amazing!

Fried zucchini, onion rings, and, of course, french fries are on the menu here. You can get a burger, fries, and drink for just $6.39, and know you're supporting local when you do it.

I would strongly recommend the Haven Melt.

Tell them I sent you.

Haven Burgers

480-610-0002

606 E. Main St., Unit 101

Mesa, AZ 85203

www.havenburgers.com (also known as TheBestBurgerShopInMesa.com)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HavenBurgersMesa/

--------------------------

