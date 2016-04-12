Custom bike builder celebrates 25 years in the business

Arizona Bike Week just wrapped up, but the custom bike-building goes on year 'round, especially here in the Valley. Our state is known as the bike-building capitol and one bike builder is celebrating 25 years in the business.

Paul Yaffe has been building custom motorcycles here in Arizona for a quarter of a century.

He started his craft as a kid in California, tearing down his friends' bicycles and putting them back together.

Now he builds some of the most expensive motorcycles in the world.

Paul's custom creations have graced the pages of more than 300 magazines.

For more information or to see some of his custom bikes, visit www.baggernation.com.

