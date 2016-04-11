Monday, April 11

National Fondue Day

It's National Fondue Day! Come celebrate at the Melting Pot.

There are four valley locations in Arrowhead, Ahwatukee, Scottsdale and Tucson.

For more information visit: www.meltingpot.com

Motivational Monday: Alpha 1 & Warrior Sculpt

Alpha 1 Training is the future of group training because it is "individualized" group training, based on specific assessments that are unique to each member. Alpha 1 Training focuses on functional movements that are properly progressed and performed at variable intensities. Alpha 1 Training gives you a direct, one-on-one experience with some of the well-respected health & fitness coaches in the world. We layer on the latest in technology and assessments to listen to your body, so you can achieve more, faster. Alpha 1 Training is home to a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts, cheering on one another through workouts, events and competitions. Alpha 1 training can be defined as: advanced training, smart technology, and inclusive community

WARRIOR SCULPT is one of Life Time Fitness' signature formats. Show up ready to sweat and move during this yoga, traditional strength and athletic cardio combo in a heated room. All you'll need is a yoga mat and a desire to let stress pour off of you.

https://www.lifetimefitness.com/en.html

http://www.alpha1training.com/

LifePower Yoga Pima Crossing

8642 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 607-0900

Spa Week

Spa Week is HERE. From April 11-17th you can indulge in spa services across Arizona and nationwide for just $50 during National Spa Week. Treat yourself to something new and take advantage of these great savings. Who Doesn't Need a Spa Day?

When you go to www.Spaweek.com you will see a full list of spas and treatments you can book now.

Tax ID Theft

Arizona is No. 14 in country for identity theft

Identity theft is fastest-growing complain to the Federal Trade Commission

Up 47 percent from 2014

More than half of the country's leading identity theft cases are stolen tax refunds

IRS reported 776 identity theft investigation in 2015. All but two resulted in prison terms averaging three years.

Request one free credit report every 12 months to monitor activity Subscribe to a paid credit monitoring service that will notify you of suspicious activity File taxes as soon as possible so your SSN cannot be used fraudulently

Remember:

The IRS will never contact you via phone or email The IRS is mostly likely to contact you via regular mail

Tips for victims:

Contact the IRS

Contact a credit reporting agency:

Equifax, www.equifax.com

TransUnion, www.transunion.com

Experian, www.experian.com

The Frutkin Law Firm

15205 N. Kierland Blvd., #200

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

602-606-9300

www.frutkinlaw.com

Avoid Weekend Weight Gain

Have you ever stepped on the scale on a Monday morning and thought to yourself, "GREAT, I gained five pounds?" As the weekend rolls around we usually get ready to relax, let our hair down and enjoy a few drinks or treats. Many of us eat out and some of us take a few days off from exercise. The weekend doesn't necessarily have to derail you from your goals though. Here's some simple strategies to help you stay on track.

- Snack Before You Go

- Order Drinks that Contain Less Sugar

- Resist the Bread and Muffin Basket

- Get Your Greens In

- Don't Get Dehydrated

BLOG: http://fitmomdiet.com/how-to-avoid-gaining-weight-on-the-weekend/

For more information visit: www.FitMomDiet.com

Fit Mom Diet

P.O. Box 11953

Chandler, AZ 85248

Diabetes Awareness

Diabetes is a serious health issue and has been linked to other serious health issues including stroke and heart attacks. Since 1980, the number of people living with diabetes has more than quadrupled. The theme for the 2016 World Health Day (April 7, 2016) is "Beat Diabetes."

Innovative Neuropathy Treatment Institute of Phoenix is hosting the event, along with medical partners, Arizona Endocrinology Center, Healthfinity (cardio-vascular surgeons) and Integrative Healthcare. Doctors from various specialties will be offering free talks and medical screenings... all for FREE.

Due to limited space, registration is strongly encouraged. A total of 200 seats are available for this event. This event and the screening are free but those who register will have priority with the screenings.

What: Free Health Talks with Medical Screening

When: Sat. April 16th Check in-starts at 12:15 pm. Event 1pm to 3:30pm

Where: Halle Heart Children's Museum (conference room), 2929 South 48th Street, Tempe, AZ 85282

RSVP: NerveTX.com or call (480) 478-0780

Resources for additional information:

http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/home/index.html

https://doihaveprediabetes.org/

http://www.choosemyplate.gov/

https://www.bannerhealth.com/

http://www.eatright.org/

http://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day/2016/en/

10 Day Flat Belly Plan

Do you want to slim down and rock that little black dress or bathing suit that's been hiding in the back of your closet or drawer? This plan is designed to help you lose the bloat, slim down and feel great about your body.

The 10 Day Flat Belly Plan Includes:

-Shopping List

-10 Day Belly Blasting Meal Plan

-Easy to Follow At Home Workouts for the entire 10 Days

-Videos demonstrating each workout for the entire 10 Days

-Healthy Habit Tips

-Optional Closed Facebook Support and Accountability Group

For more information visit: www.FitMomDiet.com

