Home Depot celebrates 'Black Friday' week with big discounts

"Black Friday" deals at Home Depot (Source: KTVK)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Home Depot has rolled out "Black Friday" week.

There will be a surprise "Deal of the Day" for 11 days.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • New technology in drills from Milwaukee: download an app to track your drill, change the settings on your drill, new accessories and much more.
  • How to use a Compact Floor Steamer by Shark.
  • Double Bonus: An edger and blower in one carton, super easy to use and change the spool!
  • New App driven Smart Light Bulbs by Phillips.
  • Rejuvenate Wipes, make anything look NEW again!
  • How to easily change out your old shower head with a New Intuition 2 in 1 Shower Massage/Rain Shower Unit.
  • Autism Night Light Cause.
  • How to Use Solar Landscape Lights, quick and easy!
  • Benefits of an Air Purifier in your home.
  • New RING Smart Door Bell Camera.

