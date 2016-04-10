Chef Dad Homemade Maple Syrup

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups white sugar

2 cups light brown sugar (packed)

1-1/2 cups good quality water

1 Tbsp. bottled maple flavor or preferably extract (in the baking aisle)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter

COOKING:

1) In a large saucepan over medium high heat, combine your sugars and water then stir frequently until it comes to a simmer. We need a larger saucepan to avoid boilover. These ingredients will bubble up quickly. After it starts bubbling, reduce the temp to medium and let simmer for just 1 minute. Keep an eye on this and be prepared to remove from the heat in case of boilover. Just stir frequently with a whisk.

2) Continue to stir frequently and add the extracts and butter. Continue to stir and let simmer until the butter melts.

3) Turn off heat and let cool for at least 5 minutes before using or put in your closed container. Don't refrigerate the syrup or it will get too thick to pour.

This recipe should make you a little more than 1 quart of syrup. Feel free to double the recipe for larger storage options in sealed containers.

Cook's Notes: Put any leftover syrup in a closed container and keep in the fridge. It should last for several weeks. Finding maple extract is a bit difficult. If it's not at your local grocery store, just use 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract by itself. You're still going to love this syrup. Most supermarkets only carry maple flavor in a 1 oz. bottle instead of maple extract. That's perfectly OK for this recipe. But for a more intense flavor and if you have trouble finding maple extract in your local supermarket, I found it online at www.olivenation.com at a very fair price.