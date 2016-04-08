Tree trimmer finally finishes job

"This is what I wanted," Jayne Dittrich said, gesturing to her yard. "This is all I wanted. I wanted him to do the job he was paid to do. It looks so much better." (Source: 3TV)

In just one week, things have turned around for Jayne Dittrich.

"You look like you feel relieved," I told her at our second meeting.

"Well, I do. I do," she answered, looking around her yard. "It looks a lot better, and I'm happier now."

In an earlier 3 On Your Side report, Dittrich explained how she hired a company called High Climbers Tree Removal run by a guy named Perry Smith.

After paying him $300 up front to remove two 30-year-old trees, Dittrich said Smith abandoned the job. That was in February.

"I feel like I was taken advantage of because he disappeared the way he did," she said. "I couldn't get a hold of him, and I felt so stupid for trusting this guy."

Smith wound up removing just one of Dittrich's trees, left all the debris behind, and then left the second tree untouched.

Dittrich says for a month, Smith kept giving excuses for not finishing the job -- his chainsaw broke; his chainsaw was stolen; it ran out of gas.

Frustrated, she contacted 3 On Your Side. She said that was when things started happening.

"I think without your help he never would have come back," she said. "He never had any intention of coming back to finish the job."

After 3 On Your side got involved, Smith returned to Dittrich's house and not only cleaned up the mess he left behind, but, more importantly, he removed that second giant tree and hauled it off just like he was paid to do.

After I had numerous conversations with Smith, including making an unannounced visit to his house, he had a change of heart and finished Dittrich's job recently.

Dittrich said she couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

By the way, according to consumer complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau, Smith has a history of taking money in advance and then abandoning jobs, which is why High Climbers Tree Removal Service has an F rating as of this writing.

