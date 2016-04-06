Glendale homeowners 'painted into a corner'

According to the signed invoice, the Gehrkes's project would cost $1,900. They paid half - $950 - as a deposit. (Source: 3TV)

A Glendale couple said they paid a man to power wash and paint their home. That was a month ago.

Terri and Bob Gehrke contacted 3 On Your Side, explaining that Jerry Crocker vanished with nearly $1,000 of their money. That money was supposed to be a deposit for the work they hired him to do -- work that he never did.

Although the Gehrkes could not locate Crocker, 3 On Your Side did.

"I don't want to be on TV or nothing," Crocker said when 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper found him.

It started when the Gehrkes first moved into their Glendale home. They knew it needed a bit of a face-lift.

"We knew when we came into the house we'd have some work to do," Terri said. "That was just one of the things we knew we'd have to do, paint the outside of the house."

The couple found Crocker's company, Just Jerry, and hired it to power wash and paint the house. According to the signed invoice from Just Jerry, Crocker would paint the Gehrkes' house for $1,900, but he needed money up front.

"We gave him a deposit of half the amount -- $950," Terri said.

Crocker, an unlicensed painter, was supposed to collect the balance after he finished the paint job and completed some minor repairs.

The Gehrkes said Just Jerry power washed their house, but they said it was done poorly. They also said Crocker moved a gate latch for them.

But as far as the main job, painting the house, the Gehrkes said Crocker never started the project. They said it has been more than a month since they heard from him.

3 On Your Side went looking for an explanation.

"I intend on doing the whole job," Crocker, who did not run from 3 On Your Side's camera, told Harper.

Crocker went on to explain that he used some of the Gehrkes' money on other projects, which, he said, is normal for some painters. Regardless, after pressing him a little more, he said he would rather just return the Gehrkes' money within the next two weeks so both parties can move on.

The Gehrkes said they're glad 3 On Your Side got involved. Now they'll wait and see if they actually get their money back.

"I’m a big believer in karma, and he'll get what's coming to him," Terri said."You can't do this to people. You just can't. It's wrong."

Crocker said because he did power wash the house and moved that gate latch, he'll keep $100 for his labor and return $850 within two weeks.

