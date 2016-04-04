Valley couple feeling "left out in the cold" with A/C refund runaround

A Valley couple said they were given the runaround regarding a refund for an air conditioner (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

A Valley couple said they were given the runaround regarding a refund for an air conditioner (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

Nancy and Robert Mohawk say they soak up the Arizona sun whenever they can.

“We enjoy the sunrises and the sunsets, and our view is just awesome,” Nancy said.

But they admit, summers can be brutal and their mobile home can feel like a toaster oven on the inside.

So last August they started shopping on Amazon for a small air conditioner and not only did they find one, they ordered one.

However, says when it arrived, it wasn't really what they thought it would be.

“Because of the size, we can't throw it in our car and bring it somewhere so I said, 'What do we do to get it returned?' They said, ‘We will send you a return bill of lading’, which they did, they emailed it to me,” Nancy said.

Nancy showed us that shipping label they e-mailed to her and says it’s the one she used it to ship that air conditioning unit back.

However, even though it shipped, the couple says they never got their $1,700 back.

“What they did is send the bill of lading for the wrong store, they returned it to the wrong person,” Nancy said.

Turns out, the air conditioner was accidentally returned to another third party air conditioner vendor with Amazon and since the original vendor never got the air conditioning unit, it obviously wasn't going to send out $1,700 to the Mohawks.

Nancy says it wasn't her fault but every time she calls Amazon for help, she gets nowhere.

"She said well, 'we've done all we can do for this.' Well, how can you have possibly done all you can do when it's not done?" Robert asked.

We contacted Amazon and asked them to look into the Mohawks' problem.

They did and claimed the issue had already been resolved.

And although Amazon maintains it was resolved before 3 On Your Side got involved, the Mohawks disagree.

They tell us they’ve been trying to resolve this $1,700 problem for seven months and say it was only settled when 3 On Your Side got involved.

The Mohawks say Amazon agreed to send them a $1,700 Amazon gift card and they say they are happy with the resolution.

Amazon written statement to 3 On Your Side:

“Customer feedback is incredibly important. We have already resolved this issue with the customer. Customers who experience any issues with their orders are welcome to contact our customer service team.”

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.