Create your own decorative framed mirror

Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot shows demonstrates you how you make your own decorative framed mirror for your wall.


MATERIALS:

  • Mirror
  • 1/2" Plywood
  • Molding of your choice
  • New Fuze Adhesive by Liquid Nails
  • Paint, Spray Paint or Stain
  • Ooks Mirror Hanging Hardware
  • Miter Saw
  • Caulk


INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Select mirror size and decorative molding.
  • Cut plywood for backing. (Molding width, mirror width, molding width, add together to get plywood dimensions)
  • Center mirror on plywood, don't adhere to plywood as of yet.
  • Using a power or manual miter saw, cut 4 pieces of molding to surround the mirror.
  • Remove mirror temporarily.
  • Using Fuze Adhesive, glue the molding to the plywood, let dry.
  • Use caulk to fill in any gaps at the mitered corners. 
  • Paint the molding and plywood as desired, including the edges and sides.
  • Using Fuse Adhesive, glue the mirror back in the center of the molding, let dry 24 hours.
  • Add Ooks Mirror Hanging Hooks to the back.
  • Hang in desired location.

