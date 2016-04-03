Create your own decorative framed mirror

(Source: KTVK)
(Source: KTVK) PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot shows demonstrates you how you make your own decorative framed mirror for your wall.
MATERIALS:
- Mirror
- 1/2" Plywood
- Molding of your choice
- New Fuze Adhesive by Liquid Nails
- Paint, Spray Paint or Stain
- Ooks Mirror Hanging Hardware
- Miter Saw
- Caulk
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Select mirror size and decorative molding.
- Cut plywood for backing. (Molding width, mirror width, molding width, add together to get plywood dimensions)
- Center mirror on plywood, don't adhere to plywood as of yet.
- Using a power or manual miter saw, cut 4 pieces of molding to surround the mirror.
- Remove mirror temporarily.
- Using Fuze Adhesive, glue the molding to the plywood, let dry.
- Use caulk to fill in any gaps at the mitered corners.
- Paint the molding and plywood as desired, including the edges and sides.
- Using Fuse Adhesive, glue the mirror back in the center of the molding, let dry 24 hours.
- Add Ooks Mirror Hanging Hooks to the back.
- Hang in desired location.
