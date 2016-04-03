Create your own decorative framed mirror

Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot shows demonstrates you how you make your own decorative framed mirror for your wall.



MATERIALS:

Mirror

1/2" Plywood

Molding of your choice

New Fuze Adhesive by Liquid Nails

Paint, Spray Paint or Stain

Ooks Mirror Hanging Hardware

Miter Saw

Caulk



INSTRUCTIONS:

Select mirror size and decorative molding.

Cut plywood for backing. (Molding width, mirror width, molding width, add together to get plywood dimensions)

Center mirror on plywood, don't adhere to plywood as of yet.

Using a power or manual miter saw, cut 4 pieces of molding to surround the mirror.

Remove mirror temporarily.

Using Fuze Adhesive, glue the molding to the plywood, let dry.

Use caulk to fill in any gaps at the mitered corners.

Paint the molding and plywood as desired, including the edges and sides.

Using Fuse Adhesive, glue the mirror back in the center of the molding, let dry 24 hours.

Add Ooks Mirror Hanging Hooks to the back.

Hang in desired location.

