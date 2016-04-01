Valley woman says she's being harassed with payday loan calls

Amber Webster likes to refinish old furniture. However, she says when it comes to her hobby, she can't get much done with all the unsolicited phone calls.

"Every day, quite a few times a day, they call my phone, my boyfriend’s phone, my dad's house," she says. "They're calling all the time."

The callers say they're with a company called CAJ, a business that claims to be a mediation firm. According to those callers, they were hired by a business named Kingston Marketing LLC to collect on a payday loan that they say Webster took out but hasn't paid back.

The caller tried to convince Webster during in a recent phone conversation. "Kingston Marketing llc front loans are generally either online or in-store, short-term loan."

Webster says she's never taken out a payday loan and says she told CAJ that several times. Still, according to Webster, CAJ threatened to put a lien on her car if she didn't pay up.

"They said the loan was taken out for $400 but now they're saying that because of the penalties and fees I owe them 5, I believe they said $575."

In front of 3 On Your Side, Webster tried to get that caller from CAJ to provide more information about the company.

"No we do not have a website."

An online search shows numerous complaints from people claiming Kingston Marketing LLC is simply trying to collect on payday loans they never took out.

3 On Your Side emailed Kingston Marketing LLC but they never got back to us. So we called CAJ's toll-free number ,and after putting 3 On Your Side on hold for a moment they acted like they couldn't hear us when they returned.

REP: Ah, are you there?

HARPER: Yes, I am.

REP: Hello?

HARPER: Hello?

HARPER: Hello? I'm here.

In an email to 3 On Your Side, the Federal Trade Commission said it was unfamiliar with CAJ or Kingston Marketing LLC. But the FTC reiterated: "Anyone who knows they don't owe a debt could just hang up."

Webster says that's what she'll do. "I don't want somebody else to have go through the misery of paying them and finding out it was just a scam, you know."

By the way, it's pretty easy for someone to call you up and say you owe money. Don’t fall for it, don't be intimidated and don't be persuaded into sending money.

The Federal Trade Commission has quite a bit of information about debt collection, for more information visit: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0149-debt-collection.

