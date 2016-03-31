Silver Apple Award: Stephanie Schaefer

Mrs. Stephanie Schaefer, 7th/8th grade history teacher at Adam's Traditional Academy, got the surprise of the year as she became a member of the exclusive 3TV Silver Apple Award alumni group!

Nominated by her 7th grade student, Derek, who said that Mrs. Schaefer "teaches in a way that keeps me interested." He continues on by saying that she, "has a great sense of humor and cares about each student. Mrs. Schaefer exemplifies excellence in education and the impact that a wonderful teacher has on the lives of their students."

Javier Soto stopped by Adam's Traditional Academy and surprised Mrs. Schaefer during her 7th grade history class and it made for a wonderful moment! Thank you Best Dental Care AZ for their sponsorship of the program and making it possible for each of the Silver Apple recipients to receive $500 to use in their classroom.