Chef Dad: Chocolate Peanut Butter pie

Chef Dad’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

INGREDIENTS:

26 Oreo® Cookies (the regular ones, not the Double Stuffed)

¼ Cup Unsalted Butter (melted)

8 oz. Pkg. Cream Cheese (at room temp)

¼ Cup Sugar

½ tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 Cup Creamy (smooth) Peanut Butter

½ Cup Mini Morsel® Chocolate Chips*

8 oz. Tub of Cool Whip® (thawed)

COOKING:

1)Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2)Put your cookies in a food processor then pulse several times until you get a crumb like texture. Add the melted butter then pulse 3 or 4 times more. Pour mixture into a pie pan and tap crumbs down with the flat bottom of a drinking glass starting in the middle and moving in a circular motion until you get to the outer edge. Use those crumbs gathered on the outer edge to make the crust climb towards the top of the pie pan by using the side of the glass instead of its bottom. Place your pie pan in the oven for 8 minutes then remove and let cool completely.

3)In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, first put in your cream cheese and sugar then run on medium speed until light a fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add your vanilla and run for another 10 seconds. Add the peanut butter and go another minute until well combined. Now add your Cool Whip and run another minute on a bit slower speed until well combined. And finally, your chocolate chips for just 10 seconds. Pour mixture into your pie shell then spread out evenly. Let chill for at least 2 hours and up to overnight before slicing and serving.

Cook’s Notes: If you don’t own a stand mixer but use a hand held one with a bowl, which works just fine. You really do need a food processor to make the crust. But if you don’t have one, premade Oreo cookie crusts can be found in the supermarket baking section. Buy your Cool Whip a day or two before making this recipe so it can thaw in the fridge before using. *Make sure you use the “Mini Morsels” and not the regular size chocolate chips. If you don’t have a 1/3 cup measuring unit, just add 1 tablespoon to ¼ cup.