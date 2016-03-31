3OYS Results for March

3 On Your Side kept a woman from having pay fraudulent credit card charges someone else racked up (Source: KTVK)

Mario Gonzales paid $18,000 in cash for his used Chevy Camaro and was in danger of losing not only the car, but all that money he paid for it.

"I worked really hard to save that money for about a year and a half," Gonzales told 3 On Your Side.

3 On Your Side discovered that Gonzales was the victim of a growing scam originating out of California. The previous owner of the Camaro filled out fraudulent documents easily found on California's DMV and claimed the Camaro had been paid off and was lien free, which wasn't true.

After Gonzales bought the car, it was later almost repossessed because of that mysterious lien.

3 On Your Side got a hold of the finance company and the State of California and explained to them that Gonzales was the victim of a scam.

As a result, the finance company agreed to drop the lien and allowed Gonzales to keep his Camaro.

In the meantime, the State of California acknowledged the problematic scam and said it's looking to crack down on the problem so other consumers aren't victimized.

"What's going on?" a puzzled Gonzales asked. "This needs to stop. We need to find out what's going on so we can fix the problem, not just keep it on the hush."

3 On Your Side also helped out Lisa Mousa. She saw a sign in the Desert Ridge area and called the number in hopes of hiring someone to redo her backyard.

The guy she wound up talking to is named Ignacio Gomez. But after giving the unlicensed contractor $2,000 up front, she says he vanished and hasn't been able to contact him in a little more than a month.

"He took my money," an upset Mousa explained.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, we went to Ignacio Gomez' home where we found that same sign sitting on the side of his house.

A family member initially told us he didn't know what we were talking about so we showed him that sign.

"Hey, what's this sign about?" Harper asked.

"Oh, I have some guys that do pavers?" replied the family member.

"Well, the lady who got ripped off, this is the sign that she called." Harper said.

The guy who claimed to know nothing put us in touch over the phone with Ignacio Gomez who promised to return to Mousa's home and finish the job he was paid to do.

He did.

The very next day, he delivered $2,000 worth of material to Mousa's home and her backyard project was finished in two days.

And finally, 3 On Your Side kept Elizabeth Ford from having to pay more than $8,000 in fraudulent credit card charges that were rung up in her name.

Ford reported the fraudulent charges on her Macy's American Express card months ago. But for whatever reason, the credit card company refused to remove them.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, the charges were removed and Ford was also taken out of collections where she never should have been to begin with.

"My 3 On Your Side experience was terrific," Ford said. "Thank you so much. I don't really know where I would be right now if I had not contacted 3 On Your Side and you had not gotten involved."

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recover for our viewers during the month of March, it comes to $29,025.

And since the beginning of the year, it comes to $43,676.

