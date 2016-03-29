Arizona's Family Surprise Squad

Arizona's Family Surprise SquadPosted: Updated:
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
A man who allegedly aimed a gun at police in north Phoenix Sunday morning is dead.More >
White police officer shoots off-duty black officer
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
Dad holds funeral for son, then speaks with him on the phone 11 days later
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix
A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Phoenix pool forced to close after vandals poured paint into water
Despite this weekend's triple-digit heat, one public pool in Phoenix was forced to shut down for two days. That's because vandals targeted the pool and allegedly poured paint into the water.More >
Maricopa Mugs: June Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Body of man recovered from Tempe Town Lake
The body of an adult man has been pulled from Tempe Town Lake. A "drowning" call came out on the police scanners around 7 p.m, Saturday.More >
Baxley Police identify 2 suspects after restaurant assault
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Authorities: 2 elderly people found dead in Apache Junction, possibly related to heat
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two elderly people in Apache Junction that could be related to heat.More >
Police search for 2 burglary suspects caught on camera in Surprise
Police were asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a home in Surprise.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Are DPS officials getting a free pass?
Claims of deception, discrimination, forgery and claims top DPS officials are getting a free pass while rank and file officers are losing their jobs.What obligation does the state have to figure out who is lying here? Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Monday @ 7 p.m. on CBS 5: CBS 5 Investigates The Phantom Killer
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging right now. Morgan Loew has the story from the beginning -- Monday at 7 p.m. on CBS 5.More >
Winslow man arrested for allegedly killing 3-year-old girl
A Navajo County man was taken to jail after he killed a 3-year-old girl, police said.More >
