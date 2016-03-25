Unlicensed contractor put on state agency's 'most wanted' list

Patrick Mike Callahan said Teimer's windows needed to be replaced. He charged them -- twice -- but he never did the job. (Source: 3TV)

An unlicensed contractor profiled by 3 On Your Side last month is the news again.

Patrick Mike Callahan's latest claim to fame is finding himself at the top of list you don't want to be on -- - the Arizona Registrar of Contractor's Most Wanted Unlicensed Entities.

"A warrant was issued for his arrest," ROC spokesman Jim Knupp explained. "Once that warrant was issued we made the decision to place him on our most wanted list."

The decisions stem from a 3 On Your Side report about Carolyn Moen and her 89-year-old mother, Verna Teimer, who say Callahan ripped them off.

“He took advantage of both of us,” Moen said.

“I'm too trusting,” Teimer told us.

Teary eyed Moen says she’s angry.

"He took advantage of someone who is elderly and that he knew wouldn't remember," she explained. "Then he strung us along for months, and it was so stressful."

In 3 On Your Side’s first report, Teimer and Moen said they hired Callahan to repair and install a few windows.

Moen said she gave Callahan $1,400, but he vanished with the money. It gets worse because the two women later found out that the unlicensed contractor allegedly duped Teimer into paying him again.

“He double-dipped by both of us. He had her and me pay him. It's a total of 2,600 now.”

They paid all that money and have nothing to show for it.

3 On Your Side tried finding Callahan at his last known address, but neighbors told us he moved.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office later charged him with felony theft and contracting without a license. Now state investigators are turning up the heat by adding him to ROC's most wanted list.

"The registrar and the state does find it important that we protect the residents and go after unlicensed individuals like this, and we do that largely working with our local prosecutors and law enforcement agencies," Knupp said,

Teimer and Moen said they are glad something is being done.

"I would like the money back for my mom but above all, I don’t want him to do this to anybody else," Moen said. "This was unheard of. It's despicable. Awful."

If you see Callahan or know where he might be, submit the information to the ROC via its Tips Hotline Form or by phone - 602-542-1525 in Phoenix or 1-877-692-9762 from anywhere in the state. (Click or tap phone numbers to call from this story on your mobile device.)

It's only a matter of time before Callahan is picked up. When that happens, we'll let you know.

