Woman battles credit card company over fraud

A Valley woman said she immediately contacted her credit card company after discovering some fraudulent charges. So why is she being held responsible for those transactions?

Elizabeth Ford said it took a lot of shopping to get her home to look just like she wanted it inside and out.

"I do like to shop," Ford said. "My granddaughter always says that grandpa has to work hard because I like to shop."

She also likes getting deals. And although she said she doesn't use credit cards very often, a promotion for a Macy's American Express credit card caught her eye.

"I applied for the card and along with the Macy's credit card I received a Macy's American Express credit card," Ford said.

Ford said the card can be used at any retailer, not just Macy's. With an $8,000 credit limit, she said she knew she would never get anywhere close to racking up that much in merchandise.

"I never went over like $1,800," Ford said.

Ford said she pays down her American Express bill every month but last October, on a new payment she was trying to make over the phone, she couldn't believe the balance she was told she owed.

"I thought I punched in the wrong account number, so I hung up and called again, and I was on the automated system and received the same answer: $10,500," Ford said.

More than $10,000? Ford couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

"My heart sank, I was in shock, and I immediately stayed online to speak to a representative," Ford said.

When Ford reviewed her American Express statement, she knew it was a clear case of fraud.

There were thousands of dollars of purchases from San Juan Puerto Rico and several other places in New York, places she's never been.

Disputing the fraudulent charges she thought would be easy.

"I actually thought it was going to be a slam dunk that it wasn't going to be that difficult because it wasn't fraudulent activity over months and months, it was just two weeks, and I was thankful that I caught it right away," Ford said.

However, Ford said even though she's alerted Macy's and American Express of the fraudulent activity on her card and filled out paperwork, she said they're still pursuing her for payment.

And to make matters worse, she's now in collections.

"It's getting worse because now, unfortunately, I've always protected my credit scores and been very careful, and now I'm in collections," Ford said. "I'm getting collection letters, calls, and it worries me because now I know that it's affecting my credit.”

3 On Your Side contacted American Express as well as Macy's since they are the card's "issuer".

Macy's looked into the issue, and while they won't give us details due to privacy concerns, they did apologize and resolved the matter by taking the fraudulent activity off her card.

They also removed Ford from collections, something she's been trying to get done for five months, but it took 3 On Your Side less than a week

"My 3 On Your Side experience was terrific, thank you so much. I don't really know where I would be right now if I had not contacted 3 On Your Side and you had not gotten involved," Ford said.

A big thank you to Macy’s for getting involved and taking care of this mess.

They never did tell us why Ford had such a hard time disputing those charges but it's resolved now.

