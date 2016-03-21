Making your own outdoor fountain

SOme of the necessities you'll need. (Source: KTVK)

Different kinds of outdoor fountains. (Source: KTVK)

They look great and the sound of a fountain is always so relaxing.

There are so many fountains that are available to purchase ready to go at Home Depot and Home Depot.com.

You can also very easily make your own DIY FOUNTAINS.

WATERING CAN FOUNTAIN

Materials:

-Watering Can Splitter

-Galvanized Tub

-8" L Bracket

-NEW Liquid Nails FUSE, awesome new adhesive that works on mostly all materials!

-Small Fountain Pump

-3/8" or 1/2" Clear Tubing

-Bricks and Plants (optional)

Instructions:

-Bend L bracket in slightly so can can angle down into tub after attached.

-Use Fuse Adhesive to attach L Bracket to Galvanized tub, let dry 24 hours, the attach Watering can to L bracket along the spout, let dry 24 hours.

-Place pump in tub.

-Cut tubing to desired length to reach from pump to back of watering can.

-Attach hose to pump and to can.

-Place in desired area by an electrical outlet.

-Place bricks in tub with flowers on top.

(Should not be in line with water spout of fountain) -Fill tub enough to cover pump.

-Plug in and enjoy!

GARDEN POT FOUNTAIN

Materials:

-Garden Pot with no drainage hole.

-Fountain Attachment Kit

-Fountain Pump

Instructions:

-Place Garden Pot in desired location by an electrical outlet.

-Attach desired spout to pump, need a 4-6" piece of 3/8" or 1/2" clear tubing to attach from pump to spout.

(Bell, trumpet or 3 tier attachments all come in the kit and are interchangeable) -Set pump with attachment in pot.

-Fill pot with water, enough to cover pump, plug in and enjoy!

For Fountain Maintenance, use Fountain Clarifier, Algaecide, Cleaners and more, all found at the Home Depot.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.