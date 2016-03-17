State board investigates new claims against unlicensed veterinarian

A state medical board confirmed it is investigating a Valley business owner accused of pretending to be a veterinarian after new claims were uncovered by 3TV.

Jorge Diaz, owner of Caninos Dog Service, has been investigated before by the Arizona State Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Records show three dog owners filed complaints against him in 2012 and 2013, saying their animals died shortly after receiving his care.

A LinkedIn page that appears to belong to Diaz lists his profession as a “vet,” although he is not licensed.

Last week, pet owner Amanda Himes said Diaz performed surgery on her cat and examined her dog, Cholo. She said Diaz helped her make the difficult decision to put 14-year-old Husky to sleep and paid him $300 for the procedure, but instead Diaz dropped the dog off at a county animal shelter.

The Veterinary Medical Examining Board will conduct an administrative investigation on Diaz based on the new claims by Himes, investigator Tracy Riendeau confirmed.

