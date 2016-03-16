Consumer Alert: Exploding electronic cigarettes

Consumer Alert: Exploding electronic cigarettesPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
3 On Your Side
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >