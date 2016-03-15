Update: Arizona Jazz Festival

The Arizona Jazz Festival was supposed to happen back in October but the plug was pulled. The promoter told 3 On Your Side that consumers continue to be refunded but that it’s a slow process.

"I used my credit card and that's the only thing that really saved me," Marilyn Montgomery said.

She added it's been a long and exhaustive battle but her credit card company has finally agreed to refund her $125. That money was spent on tickets to see some well-known artists.

"Babyface and Anthony Hamilton, whew," Montgomery said.

Previous jazz festivals have gone over well here in the Valley and that's why Montgomery wanted to go to this one.

In another 3 On Your Side report, she explained how she bought tickets to go to the Arizona Jazz Festival way back in October. But the festival was canceled unexpectedly leaving consumers like Montgomery out all that money spent on tickets.

The promoter of the event called BTW Concerts told 3 On Your Side that the plug was pulled due to "substantial financial fraud" from a former BTW Concerts employee. Montgomery said she doesn't care who’s to blame and she just wanted her $125 refunded.

"I was hoping I would get my money back as well as other people," Montgomery said.

An attorney for BTW Concerts tells 3 On Your Side that "approximately 70 percent of its customers have now received refunds."

And they claim that number continues to grow but that's not the case for Heather Quinn.

"I’m pretty frustrated especially since they haven't tried to contact me at all and I’ve reached out now numerous times," Quinn said.

Quinn told us over the phone that she's relying on the promoter to refund her money because her credit card company said it's too late to dispute the $260 charge.

"Because it was after 60 days I used my debit card they couldn't give me my money back," Quinn said.

It's been nearly six months since the Arizona Jazz Festival was canceled and Quinn said she's losing hope of ever getting her money back.

"I hate to say that I don't think I’m going to get it back but it's been so long," Quinn said. "But now I’m ready to pursue it even more. I’ve given them enough time."

As for Montgomery, she said filing a dispute with her credit card company seemed to do the trick. Now she just hopes others get their money back as well.

"Not just for myself but everybody, everybody who spent their hard earned money," Montgomery said. "They were also looking forward to seeing a jazz concert, you know? So yeah, that's the resolution I was looking for, that everybody would at least be compensated."

If you purchased your jazz festival tickets on a credit card, you might want to consider contacting your credit card company. While it has been over the standard 60 days in order to dispute a charge, if you’re a good customer of that credit card company they may waive the 60 day. You might want to try that out in order to get your money back.

