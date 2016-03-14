How to add drips to your flower pots

How to add drips to your flower potsPosted: Updated:
The Home Depot's Debbie Hernandez says you can have beautiful Spring flowers without the worry of watering.
Here's how you can add self-watering drippers to your pots and planters.
MATERIALS
-Flower Pot (Many different styles, materials and colors available) with hole in the bottom -Drill and drill bit to drill hole if there's not a hole in the pot.
-Flowers
-Gravel or rocks
-Miracle Grow potting soil
-Dripper hose line
-Dripper stake
-Drip system T connector, for multiples
(And the following if connecting to a hose) -Hose connector, pressure reducer, hose adapter
INSTRUCTIONS
-Cut dripper hose to desired length.
-Drill hole in the bottom of the pot, if there isn't one.
-Run hose up through the hole in the pot from the bottom up.
-Attach a dripper stake to the top of the line.
-Place rocks in the bottom of the pot for drainage.
-Add soil and flowers to pot.
-Connect to existing drip system by cutting line and adding a T connector to tap off in another direction for pot OR -Run line to near the hose bib, attach Hose Connector to end of drip line, then Pressure Reducer, then Hose Adapter.
-Attach to hose bib.
*Also, use a Hose Adaptable Timer and/or a Hose splitter (to still have the garden hose available for other things, if desired).
