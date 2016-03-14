How to add drips to your flower pots

The Home Depot's Debbie Hernandez says you can have beautiful Spring flowers without the worry of watering.

Here's how you can add self-watering drippers to your pots and planters.

MATERIALS

-Flower Pot (Many different styles, materials and colors available) with hole in the bottom -Drill and drill bit to drill hole if there's not a hole in the pot.

-Flowers

-Gravel or rocks

-Miracle Grow potting soil

-Dripper hose line

-Dripper stake

-Drip system T connector, for multiples

(And the following if connecting to a hose) -Hose connector, pressure reducer, hose adapter

INSTRUCTIONS

-Cut dripper hose to desired length.

-Drill hole in the bottom of the pot, if there isn't one.

-Run hose up through the hole in the pot from the bottom up.

-Attach a dripper stake to the top of the line.

-Place rocks in the bottom of the pot for drainage.

-Add soil and flowers to pot.

-Connect to existing drip system by cutting line and adding a T connector to tap off in another direction for pot OR -Run line to near the hose bib, attach Hose Connector to end of drip line, then Pressure Reducer, then Hose Adapter.

-Attach to hose bib.

*Also, use a Hose Adaptable Timer and/or a Hose splitter (to still have the garden hose available for other things, if desired).

