Non-FLDS residents optimistic about changes in wake of verdict

The Department of Justice claimed Colorado City and its twin town, Hildale UT, discriminate against people who are not part of the FLDS church. A jury agreed. (Source: 3TV)

Colorado City resident Isaac Wyler is upbeat and optimistic his hometown.

"I feel it is a very good moment," he said one day after a federal jury found Colorado City, AZ and neighboring Hildale, UT guilty of engaging in "a pattern and practice of discrimination."

"I'm looking forward to helping this community grow now," Wyler said. "This is a huge step in the right direction."

As a result of Monday's history-making verdict, Federal Judge Russel Holland will now impose remedies to address the discriminatory practices of two towns' FLDS-controlled municipal governments, their public utilities and their shared police force.

"I personally would like to see the police department disbanded," Wyler said. "They are the power of the church. They do whatever they are told by the church."

While people like Wyler are celebrating the jury's verdict, he said his FLDS neighbors "are probably going to take it as a test from God -- to test their faith." Wyler said.

Members of the FLDS church rarely talk to the media and certainly not to a reporter like me.

"I just want to move forward and have a regular American town where I can just be good neighbors with them and not have to worry about all this stuff."

