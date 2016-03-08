Arizona's Family Surprise Squad nominations

Please fill out the form below to send us your nomination.
If the above form doesn't work or you would prefer to email us directly, you can contact us at surprise@azfamily.com.
If you're nominating yourself, be sure to include:
- Your name
- Your phone number
- Your address
- Best time of day to find you at the address you provided
- Your requested surprise
- Why you deserve to be surprised
If you're nominating someone else, tell us:
- Your name
- Your phone number
- Your address
- Nominee's name
- Nominee's address where the Squad will be most likely to find them
- Best time of day to find them at the address you provided
- The surprise you are requesting
- Why the nominee deserves to be surprised
Additional Information:
- Those nominated for the Surprise Squad will be run through a background check prior to any potential Surprise Squad involvement.
- Participants receiving assistance from the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad will be responsible for taxes on any surprises over $600.
If you want to mail us your nomination, you can send it to:
3TV Arizona's Family Surprise Squad
5555 N. Seventh Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.