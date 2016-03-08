Arizona's Family Surprise Squad nominations

Please fill out the form below to send us your nomination.

If the above form doesn't work or you would prefer to email us directly, you can contact us at surprise@azfamily.com.

If you're nominating yourself, be sure to include:

Your name

Your phone number

Your address

Best time of day to find you at the address you provided

Your requested surprise

Why you deserve to be surprised

If you're nominating someone else, tell us:

Your name

Your phone number

Your address

Nominee's name

Nominee's address where the Squad will be most likely to find them

Best time of day to find them at the address you provided

The surprise you are requesting

Why the nominee deserves to be surprised

Additional Information:

Those nominated for the Surprise Squad will be run through a background check prior to any potential Surprise Squad involvement.

Participants receiving assistance from the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad will be responsible for taxes on any surprises over $600.

If you want to mail us your nomination, you can send it to:

3TV Arizona's Family Surprise Squad

5555 N. Seventh Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85013

