What's new in flooring

There are many different types of flooring, including vinyl, laminate, wood, tile, stone, marble and carpet.

There is new 12x24 peel and stick vinyl tiles.

Allure Wood Look Plank Vinyl Floating Flooring -Laminate and Wood Flooring -Porcelain Tile -New Styles in Wood Look Porcelain Plank Tile -New styles 12x24 Porcelain Tile

Carpet

There are so many different styles, textures, colors and fibers of carpet, as well as different types of padding to choose from these days, here is some information to help get started:

Fibers

-Nylon, stain resistant, crush and matte proof.

-Polyester, stain resistant, more economical.

-Triexta (New Lifeproof Carpet) Lifetime Stain resistant!

Styles

-Textured carpet for all over comfort.

-Frizee carpet for high traffic and busy lifestyle.

-Berber, looped carpet for smaller, low traffic areas.

-Patterned carpet for an elegant more formal look.

Padding

-6 lb rebond with moisture barrier

-8 lb rebond with moisture barrier

-Step Ahead

-Memory Foam

-Comfort Foam

