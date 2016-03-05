Motorized glider crashes in Pinal County

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a motorized glider crashed on Saturday afternoon.

PCSO says that just after 2 p.m. today, the glider went down in the desert south and west of Ironwood and Germann roads.

The 45-year-old male pilot sustained leg injuries and is expected to survive.

