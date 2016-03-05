Motorized glider crashes in Pinal County (Photo source: PCSO)
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a motorized glider crashed on Saturday afternoon.
PCSO says that just after 2 p.m. today, the glider went down in the desert south and west of Ironwood and Germann roads.
The 45-year-old male pilot sustained leg injuries and is expected to survive.
