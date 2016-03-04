Jury deliberating in polygamy discrimination trial

Jurors in the Justice Department's discrimination lawsuit against Colorado City and Hildale are continuing to deliberate the explosive case.

The seven men and five women of the jury resumed their deliberations on Friday, but so far no verdict.

It has now been nearly seven weeks since the trial started.

If jurors side with the Justice Department and determine that the FLDS dominated communities have engaged in "a pattern and practice" of discriminating against non-FLDS residents, some profound changes are likely to occur along the Utah/Arizona border including the disbanding of the Colorado City Marshal's Office.

If the government loses the case, it would be a huge victory for the FLDS community that now faces a growing number of serious problems including the recent FBI raid targeting alleged welfare fraud.

