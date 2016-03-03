Valley widow denied life insurance money

Despite having the letter from Marriott as proof of coverage, she's been unable to cash in on the policy. (Source: 3TV)

"Well my husband always told me there's an envelope in the safety box from Marriott Corporation that says I have a $5,000 life insurance policy," Munkachy said.

Munkachy and her husband, Richard, were married for 65 years. They traveled the world and raised a family.

Marilyn Munkachy says before her husband died, he told her about a small life insurance policy from his employer, Marriott. (Source: 3TV)

"I was just a lucky girl; I had a wonderful husband."

But on May 7, 2013, Munkachy says she lost her soul mate.

"My son just came over and said that Daddy's gone."

And in that envelope was a letter confirming the $5,000 policy. Munkachy read a portion of it to 3 On Your Side.

"Your beneficiary should be made aware of this policy in the event of your death."

The letter was mailed to her husband 11 years ago from an insurance administrator with Marriott. But despite having the letter as proof of coverage, she's been unable to cash in on the policy.

Munkachy says she's written Marriott several times and even wrote to the corporation's CEO in an effort to get the situation resolved. But Marriott said "there are no benefits payable."

"Absolutely they're giving me the runaround," Munkachy said.

Frustrated, Munkachy contacted 3 On Your Side. We asked Marriott to investigate. It did, and in an email, Marriott told us, “The division Ms. Munkachy's husband used to work for is no longer part of Marriott, but now called Sodexo”.

"Our HR department referred the request to Sodexo's department," the company said.

3 On Your Side contacted Sodexo.

The company replied and in an email a representative said;

"Please accept Sodexo's condolences on the passing of your husband, Richard. I am sorry you have had such a difficult time obtaining information on the $5,000 policy we carry on your husband. ... I will send you the necessary claim form to process for the benefit."

Munkachy feels she owes it to her late husband to see the process resolved.

"I'll be glad that it's over with," she said. "It's just kind of unfinished business."

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.