COPY-Grilled Lamb Chops with Lemon Mint Sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops with Lemon-Mint Sauce
Ingredients:
12 lamb chops, for or five ounces each
For the sauce
1 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 2 lemons (about ½ cup)
½ cup fresh chopped mint
½ cup fresh chopped Italian parsley
½ cup thinly sliced green onions
¼ cup capers, drained and chopped
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
1 small fresh Serrano pepper, ribs remove, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
3 ½ teaspoon sea salt
1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Stir the oil, lemon juice, mint, parsley, green onions, capers, lemon zest and serrano pepper together in a large bowl. Whisk in 1 ½ teaspoons of salt and ½ teaspoon ground pepper. Set the sauce aside.
Place the lamb chops in a large glass baking dish. Rub the remaining salt, black pepper and garlic all over the chops. Pour ½ cup of the sauce over the chops, turning to coat evenly. Reserve the remaining sauce.
Prepare a charcoal of gas grill for a medium high heat. Grill the lamb chops on each side about 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Remove from grill.
Arrange the lamb chops on a platter and drizzle with some of the reserved sauce. Serve the remaining sauce as a condiment alongside the lamb. Serve with rosemary potatoes.