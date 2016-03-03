COPY-Grilled Lamb Chops with Lemon Mint Sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops with Lemon-Mint Sauce

Ingredients:

12 lamb chops, for or five ounces each

For the sauce

1 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 2 lemons (about ½ cup)

½ cup fresh chopped mint

½ cup fresh chopped Italian parsley

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

¼ cup capers, drained and chopped

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 small fresh Serrano pepper, ribs remove, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

3 ½ teaspoon sea salt

1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Stir the oil, lemon juice, mint, parsley, green onions, capers, lemon zest and serrano pepper together in a large bowl. Whisk in 1 ½ teaspoons of salt and ½ teaspoon ground pepper. Set the sauce aside.

Place the lamb chops in a large glass baking dish. Rub the remaining salt, black pepper and garlic all over the chops. Pour ½ cup of the sauce over the chops, turning to coat evenly. Reserve the remaining sauce.

Prepare a charcoal of gas grill for a medium high heat. Grill the lamb chops on each side about 4 minutes per side for medium rare. Remove from grill.

Arrange the lamb chops on a platter and drizzle with some of the reserved sauce. Serve the remaining sauce as a condiment alongside the lamb. Serve with rosemary potatoes.

