Polygamy lawsuit wraps up in federal court in Phoenix

After six and a half weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses, the Justice Department's discrimination lawsuit against Colorado City, Arizona and Hildale, Utah, has wrapped up in Phoenix's federal court.

Wednesday morning jurors were to be read instructions by Judge Russel Holland and then attorneys on both sides of this potentially history-making case were set to deliver their closing arguments.

"We presented the case we wanted to," said Colorado City's defense attorney Jeff Matura on his way out of court Tuesday.

The day started off with Chief Jerry Darger of the Colorado City Marshal's Office on the witness stand for the defense.

Darger denied the government's claim that the FLDS church controls the Marshal's Office.

"The FLDS church has no sway on the Marshal's Office," Darger told jurors.

DOJ lawyers then called a handful of witnesses this afternoon during their final rebuttal including former Phoenix Police Chief Jack Harris.

Harris, testifying as a government law enforcement expert, told jurors that the Marshal's Office engaged in unethical and illegal practices.

