Gilbert couple loses $67K to unlicensed contractor

With a little one on the way, Mathew and Tiffany Sargent's baby nursery is coming together.

"Moving into a new home and having a new baby at the same time is a lot at one time but it's incredibly exciting," Mathew said. "It’s hard to describe."

While the nursery is coming together, the rest of their Gilbert home is a complete mess, and they blame the so-called contractor they hired.

"We just wished he used proper technique and proper materials and put finished corner pieces on here like a true contractor would do," Mathew said.

The couple says it was last summer when they hired Bryan Hayden to do some renovations like plumbing, tiling, flooring and electrical work.

Hayden runs a company called Cabinet Pros and according to the Sargents, he seemed like a nice guy. The projects he was hired to do were major. Mathew says the price tag was hefty.

"We gave him a total of $67,000 with probably less than 20 percent of the job complete," he said.

According to the Sargents, they paid Hayden with a series of checks.

The couple said Hayden boasted about being a licensed contractor and provided them with what they thought was an Arizona Registrar of Contractor's license number. It turned out to be Department of Revenue tax number.

The couple said they discovered Hayden wasn't licensed when he did very little work and then stopped showing up altogether.

"My heart sunk because now I knew what I was dealing with and I also realized the $67,000 was money that was going to be difficult to get back, and I was also concerned about the quality of work that's being done at my house," Mathew said.

Quality of work? Mathew showed 3 On Your Side what he was talkin about.

"This valve is one of my favorites. This was installed for our refrigerator," he said. "As you can see it was not installed properly and actually it doesn't go to anything. It was installed, drywalled, installed and not attached to a water source."

You could call it the water line to nowhere because it goes nowhere. Fed up and disgusted, Mathew looked over the contract.

"Failure to complete the entire project by Jan. 31, 2016 will result in a complete return of all money paid," the contract clearly states.

But the Sargents say Hayden hasn't returned any of their money.

Hayden offered to talk to 3 On Your Side on two different occasions but canceled both times.

3 On Your Side went to the address he lists on numerous documents.

"There's nobody home here; it's completely empty," Gary Harper said.

Not only was it empty, but it was still under construction, and there was no business inside at all.

Hayden told us on the phone later that the Sargents fired him, but the couple said they did so only after he stopped showing up.

The mom-to-be says their Gilbert dream home has become one huge headache.

"There’s been a lot of tears shed, a lot of arguments, a lot of stress, you know, unnecessary stress."

