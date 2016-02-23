'Captain Coyote': Faith is 'part of everything I do'

Hockey is not for the weak. Some of the toughest athletes in all of pro sports lace up their skates and hit the ice in the National Hockey League. Shane Doan has worn the Arizona Coyotes' uniform for some 20 years now. The fierce competitor says the source of his longevity and strength comes from above.

"I was raised in an incredibly strong Christian family," Doan explained. "I think it's a part of everything I do. If someone asks me, or wants to discuss it, I'm more than happy to discuss it. At the same time, my job is to be an example all the time."

That's why this team captain says he takes his leadership role seriously, not just as a player, but as a father, husband and member of the Phoenix community.

"Do you feel like your talent is a gift from above?" I asked.

"Oh, yes," he answered. "Athletes will always be like, 'I worked hard to earn this,' and there's no question that I've worked hard. There's an element of that; but I could've been born 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, and I wouldn't have ever gotten the opportunities that I've been given.

"I've been blessed with opportunities, the ability to play hockey, and I'm beyond humbled by that," he continued. "I'm grateful for it, enjoy it, and will do everything I can to do it for as long as I can."

Doan recently spoke about his faith at a Valley church to a crowd of hundreds. He was asked about the brutality of his sport and how his faith plays into that.

As a man of faith, Doan encourages others not to be like someone they idolize; but instead, do the best with whatever cards they are dealt.

"Young kids will come up and they want to be Tim Tebow," he said. "They feel like in order to be a Christian, you have to be like Tim Tebow; but that's not who everybody is. Be who you are and be comfortable in who you are. (God) made us all individuals. Be yourself."

