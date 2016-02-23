D-backs' Goldschmidt shares spiritual side of his private life

"Your faith and your family are the No. 1 and no. 2 things in your life," Paul Goldschmidt said.

Most people are used to seeing Paul Goldschmidt hitting a baseball out of the park or making the out at first base or even as a major league All-Star. But when he sat down for a one-on-one interview with "Good Morning! Arizona," he explained that while he feels fortunate to play professional baseball, the sport is not the most important thing in his life.

"Your faith and your family are the No. 1 and No. 2 things in your life," he said. "Yeah, it's completely changed me."

Goldschmidt said former Diamondbacks pitcher Ian Kennedy, along with other teammates, made him take a closer look at his priorities.

"The people that were Christians in our locker room didn't come up to me and say, 'Look at what you're doing. That's wrong. You need to quit that.' They showed me a lot of love," he explained. "That's they word I like to use. They cared about me as a person. They cared about my family and my wife."

Now Goldy meets with teammates in a Bible study every week.

"I had this thought, what I thought he was like, what I thought the church was like, what I thought the Bible was like, or religion in general, that was not something I was attracted to. But then I realized I had this wrong picture in my head. So I think that just opened my eyes and seeing the people in that Bible study. There was something different about them."

When asked what he prays about, Goldschmidt didn't hesitate in talking about the children and families he meets when volunteering at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

He recently talked about his faith at a Valley church before a crowd of hundreds. However, he does not wear his beliefs on his sleeve.

"I don't want to push my belief system on anyone," he said. "I'm not trying to hide anything. I am definitely open to share, but I don't believe that it's my goal to press it on my teammates or other people."

