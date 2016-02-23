COPY-Grilled Chicken Breast with Garlic, Lemon & Herbs, BBQ Beans, and Fingerling Potato Salad

Courtesy of Executive Chef Joey Maggiore of Hogs N'Hops

Grilled Chicken Breast with Garlic, Lemon & Herbs- Hogs N’ Hops BBQ (BBQ + Beer + Bourbon)

Ingredients:

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1¾ pounds total)

• 6 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

• 4 large minced garlic cloves

• 1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

• 1/2 teaspoon of fresh oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon of rosemary

• 1-1/4 teaspoon of salt

• 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

• 1-1/2 teaspoons of lemon zest from one lemon

Directions:

1. Place chicken breasts between two pieces of wax paper and using a meat mallet, pound to an even ½-inch thickness.

2. Mix all ingredients except chicken together in a one-gallon, zip-lock bag. Add chicken breasts and massage marinade into meat until evenly coated. Seal the bag and place in a bowl in the refrigerator to prevent any leakage. Let the chicken marinate for at least four hours or up to 12 hours.

3. Clean grill and preheat to high. Lightly dip a wad of paper towels in vegetable oil and using tongs, carefully rub over the grates several times until glossy and coated. Place chicken breasts on the grill and make sure they are well coated with the marinade. The more garlic, lemon zest and herbs on the chicken the better. Grill, covered for 2 to 3 minutes per side.

BBQ Beans- Hogs N’ Hops BBQ

Ingredients:

• 2 large cans of pork and beans

• 1 large can of kidney beans

• 4 slices of bacon

• ½ cup of brown sugar

• ½ cup of BBQ sauce

• ½ cup of yellow onion diced

• ½ cup of molasses

• Salt as needed

• Freshly ground black pepper as needed

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a cooking pot when done preparing. Simmer and stir over medium-low heat for 20 minutes. When done, serve hot.

Fingerling Potato Salad – Hogs N’ Hops BBQ

Ingredients:

• 1 pound of Fingerling potatoes or red potatoes

• ½ cup of small chopped red onion

• ½ cup of small chopped celery

• ½ cup of chopped bell pepper

• ½ cup of chopped parsley

• 1 cup of mayonnaise

• 1 cup of sour cream

• ½ cup of Dijon mustard

• Two tablespoons of fresh chopped dill

• Kosher salt as needed

• White pepper as needed

Directions:

Cook Fingerling or red potatoes till soft in salted water and then strain well. Add all ingredients together in bowl and mix. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

