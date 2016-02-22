Senior citizen 'shattered' after window job

Moen and Teimer said Callahan has offered nothing but excuses and empty promises. (Source: 3TV)

Patrick Mike Callahan said Teimer's windows needed to be replaced. He charged them -- twice -- but he never did the job. (Source: 3TV)

Carolyn Moen and her mom, Verna Teimer, said a handyman double charged them for work he never did. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley senior citizen says a handyman ripped her off to the tune $2,600.

Verna Teimer's family said the problem has stretched on for months and they're tired of waiting around. They just want their money back but in the meantime, this so-called handyman is wanted by police.

Teimer turned 89 recently but still stays pretty active.



She lives on her own and even does yoga. But when it comes to maintenance around her home, Teimer says she has her limitations.

"I don't climb on the ladder anymore to change bulbs, 'cause I don't want to fall," she explained. "So there are things that I have not done myself."

Teimer's daughter, Carolyn Moen, frequently visits, just to check up on her.

"She's just the sweetest lady and very generous," Moen said.

But that generosity has led to problems. According to Moen, she and her mom agreed that Teimer's home needed some repairs done.

So last year, they agreed to hire Patrick Mike Callahan. He also goes by Mike.

"The first job he did was on the patio," Moen said. "Then he started finding other things to do around here."

One of those things was replacing some windows that he claimed were cracked and old.

Moen electronically deposited a few different payments totaling more than $1,400 into Callahan's bank account to cover the windows and installation.

But once he got the money, the two women say Callahan stopped showing up. And to make matter worse, Moen says she discovered Callahan took three different checks from her mom for the same window job he never did.

"He double-dipped by both of us," she said. "He had her and me pay him. It's a total of 2,600 now."

Both women said they contacted Callahan, who reportedly gave them a lot of excuses and a lot of promises of paying them back.

But they haven't heard from Callahan in six months.

"He took advantage of both of us," Moen said.

"I'm too trusting," Teimer said.

"He took advantage of someone who is elderly and that he knew wouldn't remember," Moen said as she fought back tears. "Then he strung us along for months and it was so stressful."

3 On Your Side went to Callahan's last known address. Neighbors say they believe he moved. It's not surprising because a lot of people are looking for him, including the police.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has charged Callahan with felony theft and contracting without a license, charges stemming from his dealings with Teimer and her daughter.



"I feel disgusted that anybody would take advantage," Teimer said.

"I would like the money back for my mom but above all, OK, I don’t want him to do this to anybody else," Moen said. "This was unheard of. It's despicable. Awful."

So, it comes down to two options. Either Callahan pays back the $2,600 or he gets arrested.

We'll let you know what happens in a follow-up report.

