New concrete coating is slip resistant

Behr paints has a new concrete coating that is decorative and slip resistant.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Revives Concrete Surfaces

Durable Protective Finish

Available in 2 Pre-mixed and 16 Custom Colors

Fills in hairline cracks

Resists Dirt, Grease and Household Stains

Interior and Exterior use

INSTRUCTIONS:

-Prepare existing concrete by etching with Muriatic Acid. Dilute Muriatic Acid with water per manufacturer instructions.

-Water down any greenery or foliage before using the Muriatic Acid.

-Apply diluted Muriatic acid to concrete and scrub with a scrub brush.

-Rinse thoroughly until white chalky residue is gone.

-Let concrete dry

-Apply first thin coat of Granite Grip with a 1/4" Adhesive Roller, using a 5 gallon Home Depot Bucket and grid instead of a paint tray for large areas.



-Let first coat dry 3-4 hours. It will be blotchy and uneven, that's ok!

-Apply 2nd thin coat of Granite Grip and let dry 24 hours.

OPTIONAL:

-Apply 2-3 coats Behr Wet Look Sealer for maximum protection and shine.

-Also great for pots and multiple other surfaces!



*Not recommended for garage floors or driveways, not to be driven on," said Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot.

