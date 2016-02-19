Week 5 of DOJ discrimination suit against FLDS towns wraps up

The Department of Justice claims Colorado City and its twin town, Hildale UT, discriminate against people who are not part of the FLDS church. (Source: 3TV)

Week five of the Justice Department's discrimination lawsuit against Hildale, UT and Colorado City, AZ wrapped up Thursday.

Throughout the week, defense attorneys called a series of witnesses to dispute the DOJ's claims that the twin border towns are controlled by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and that non-FLDS residents are discriminated against.

On Thursday, jurors again heard from Colorado City Town Manager David Darger, who was on the stand for a third day.

Darger's testimony featured several testy exchanges with DOJ lawyer Sean Keveney.

Thursday morning, Darger told jurors that he could "feel the animosity" of the government lawyer.

During the afternoon court session, the defense called to the stand a young police officer from the Colorado City Town Marshal's Office.

Deputy Daniel Musser told jurors "no (FLDS) church leader told him to apply to be a police officer."

"Religion isn't a question," Musser told the court.

